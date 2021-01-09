Gunman kills 3 before being shot dead by police in Evanston
Updated 1/9/2021 10:31 PM
A gunman shot several people, three fatally, in Chicago and Evanston Saturday afternoon before police killed him during a shootout in a parking lot, police said.
Police identified the gunman as Jason Nightengale, 32, and did not know the motive.
