 

Gunman kills 3 before being shot dead by police in Evanston

  • Police investigate a shooting inside an IHOP restaurant Saturday night in Evanston that left a woman critically wounded. The gunman was later killed by officers during a gunbattle in a nearby parking lot.

Updated 1/9/2021 10:31 PM

A gunman shot several people, three fatally, in Chicago and Evanston Saturday afternoon before police killed him during a shootout in a parking lot, police said.

Police identified the gunman as Jason Nightengale, 32, and did not know the motive.

 

