Naperville police officer who died from cancer honored at funeral services

More than 100 police officers lined the porch at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville Friday to pay their respects to veteran Officer Juan Rios, who died from cancer.

The visitation for the West Chicago man was followed by a long procession of police vehicles down Aurora Avenue, to the police department and finally to St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

The honorguard, along with a line of bagpipers, and a large gathering of police officers stoically ushered the procession to meet the family after arriving at the Naperville church.

Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was known for his solid character, strong work ethic, friendly demeanor and his integrity, qualities that ensured his success in any role he assumed, Chief Robert Marshall said this week.

Rios died Jan. 1 at age 52 after a seven-year battle with cancer.

"His positive approach to life, his 'whatever I can do to help' attitude, shined brightly," Marshall said. "He will be truly missed by everyone in the community, as well as members of our police department."

Rios served as a D.A.R.E. officer and later became a school resource officer for more than a decade. He managed the Citizen Police Academy for seven years and led the department's effort to gain its ninth accreditation status.

Rios had to adjust his work schedule and assignments during his battle with cancer, showcasing his versatility of talent, and eventually transitioned to the area of policy and procedure development, Marshall said.

"Juan would look for ways and means to help others. He displayed a passion for our young people," Marshall said. "(He) overcame many challenges in his life, and he always did so with a can-do positive attitude."

Loved ones describe Rios as a devoted family man who wore his heart on his sleeve and "excelled at everything," according to his obituary. He exemplified "Officer Friendly," they said, and was known for his strong handshake and warm hug -- and his stellar grilling skills.