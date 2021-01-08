 

Naperville police officer who died from cancer honored at funeral services

  • Pallbearers at the funeral for Officer Juan Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Friday in Naperville. Rios, died Jan. 1 from cancer.

      Pallbearers at the funeral for Officer Juan Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Friday in Naperville. Rios, died Jan. 1 from cancer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Officer Juan Rios

    Officer Juan Rios

  • A lone police officer is silhouetted in the reflection of the door as more than 100 officers lined up for a walk-through Friday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville for Officer Juan Rios. The 25-year Naperville Police Department veteran, died Jan. 1 from cancer.

      A lone police officer is silhouetted in the reflection of the door as more than 100 officers lined up for a walk-through Friday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville for Officer Juan Rios. The 25-year Naperville Police Department veteran, died Jan. 1 from cancer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The police honor guard at the funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer. The funeral was Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville.

      The police honor guard at the funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer. The funeral was Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Pallbearers pass the family at the funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer.

      Pallbearers pass the family at the funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • More than 100 police officers lined up for an officer walk-through Friday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville for visitation for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer. Rios was a 25-year veteran of the police department.

      More than 100 police officers lined up for an officer walk-through Friday at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville for visitation for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died Jan. 1 from cancer. Rios was a 25-year veteran of the police department. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The police honor guard salute at Friday's funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios. Rios, a 25-year department veteran, died Jan. 1 from cancer. His funeral was at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville.

      The police honor guard salute at Friday's funeral for Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios. Rios, a 25-year department veteran, died Jan. 1 from cancer. His funeral was at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 1/8/2021 2:43 PM

More than 100 police officers lined the porch at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville Friday to pay their respects to veteran Officer Juan Rios, who died from cancer.

The visitation for the West Chicago man was followed by a long procession of police vehicles down Aurora Avenue, to the police department and finally to St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

 

The honorguard, along with a line of bagpipers, and a large gathering of police officers stoically ushered the procession to meet the family after arriving at the Naperville church.

Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was known for his solid character, strong work ethic, friendly demeanor and his integrity, qualities that ensured his success in any role he assumed, Chief Robert Marshall said this week.

Rios died Jan. 1 at age 52 after a seven-year battle with cancer.

"His positive approach to life, his 'whatever I can do to help' attitude, shined brightly," Marshall said. "He will be truly missed by everyone in the community, as well as members of our police department."

Rios served as a D.A.R.E. officer and later became a school resource officer for more than a decade. He managed the Citizen Police Academy for seven years and led the department's effort to gain its ninth accreditation status.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rios had to adjust his work schedule and assignments during his battle with cancer, showcasing his versatility of talent, and eventually transitioned to the area of policy and procedure development, Marshall said.

"Juan would look for ways and means to help others. He displayed a passion for our young people," Marshall said. "(He) overcame many challenges in his life, and he always did so with a can-do positive attitude."

Loved ones describe Rios as a devoted family man who wore his heart on his sleeve and "excelled at everything," according to his obituary. He exemplified "Officer Friendly," they said, and was known for his strong handshake and warm hug -- and his stellar grilling skills.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 