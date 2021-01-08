Lake Zurich to get update on Life Time Fitness project to address 'false narrative'

Lake Zurich officials will receive an update later this month on the stalled Life Time Fitness project that has inspired rumors in the community that the luxury center won't be completed.

The update came about after a Lake Zurich trustee requested village staff reconnect with the company, which is building a luxury fitness center on the site of the razed Hackney's restaurant. Construction began in 2019, but work was halted in March.

"There's been a false narrative through the community that Life Time has run out of money and they're not going to complete the project," Lake Zurich trustee Jonathan Sprawka said at the village board meeting Monday night. "I think it would be beneficial for the community to hear via an official forum what their plans and intentions are for the village of Lake Zurich. I can tell you anecdotally that they are committed to Lake Zurich but the proof is in the pudding."

Aaron Koehler, director of development for Life Time Fitness, is planning to address the Lake Zurich village board on Jan. 18, according to a company spokeswoman. The company did not make Koehler available for a phone interview Friday.

Koehler first presented the plan to village officials in 2017. The project then underwent a lengthy public review featuring several standing-room-only meetings. The final design plan, which calls for a two-story facility with a full basement built near the corner of Rand and Old Rand roads, was approved unanimously by the village board in May of 2018. Work at the site began with a groundbreaking ceremony in July of 2019.

According to the village, work was stopped in March as a result of the pandemic.

"Life Time has suffered serious losses in membership revenue due to the closure of all clubs," the village statement reads. "Clubs are slowly resuming operations, with reduced membership and limited cash flow."

Lake Zurich Community Development Director Sarosh Saher said in July that a Life Time official told village staff that the company will work to ensure the property is properly maintained until construction resumes.

In July, Life Time spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw said the company's focus is getting its existing 152 clubs open and back to full operating capacity.

"Once this happens, we'll be able to shift attention and expenses back toward the completion of Life Time Lake Zurich, which we continue to be very excited about," Bushaw said. "At this time, there isn't a time frame to share."

The village board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. The meeting, which will likely be conducted over Zoom, will be available to watch live on the village's Facebook page.