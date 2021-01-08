Judge grants prosecutors time to review retrial request of convicted murderer from Des Plaines

Prosecutors Friday got more time to review the case of Ronald Kliner, the former Des Plaines man challenging his 1996 murder-for-hire conviction based on his claims of new evidence and an alibi witness.

Citing the "voluminous record" of the case, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Carol Rogala, who took over following the previous prosecutor's retirement, requested additional time to review the material.

"It's a complicated case and I want to make sure I understand it completely," Rogala said.

Cook County Judge Joel Greenblatt agreed to Rogala's request and set a hearing for March 26.

Convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of 28-year-old Dana Rinaldi, of Palatine Township, Kliner, 59, was initially sentenced to death, but former Gov. George Ryan commuted his sentence to natural life in 2003.

Kliner, who says he is innocent, is seeking a new trial. He claims prosecution witnesses were not credible, no DNA links him to the crime and a witness can provide him an alibi.

During previous hearings, Kliner appeared via Zoom but did not appear for Friday's hearing because there was an issue with the teleconference writ, according to defense attorney Tara Thompson, who waived his appearance. He is incarcerated at Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg.

"Mr. Kliner has a right to be heard," said Thompson, who did not dispute the prosecution's need for time to review the case but expressed concern for her client.

"There are 100-plus cases of COVID at Hill Correctional Center right now," she said, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the defense's concern that Kliner is vulnerable. "I ask this matter be able to move forward."