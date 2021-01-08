Chicago teachers warned they won't be paid if they don't show up on Monday

Chicago Public Schools will move ahead with its plans to reopen classrooms Monday, and staff members who are supposed to report to schools but don't show up will not be paid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her schools chief said Friday in a final pitch that it's safe for parents to send their children back to school and teachers to go to work.

That message came despite objections from thousands of staff and parents and three-quarters of aldermen that the school system's plan for resuming in-person instruction for the first time since March falls short of safety expectations.

The mayor and schools CEO Janice Jackson played a good-cop, bad-cop routine in telling teachers they both understand their concerns and expect them to report to work. But in a role reversal, it was Jackson attacking the Chicago Teachers Union and Lightfoot unusually dealing a conciliatory message to her strongest rival.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.