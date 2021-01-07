'The president is unwell': Suburban lawmakers call for Trump's removal from office

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Naperville, is calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached for a second time.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, 2019

Nearly every member of the congressional delegation representing the Chicago suburbs has called for President Donald Trump's removal from office through impeachment or the 25th Amendment for inciting Wednesday's violent assault on the Capitol by supporters.

"Yesterday's attempted coup incited by our 45th president, Donald J. Trump, will go down as one of the darkest moments in our nation's history," U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove said. "Donald Trump presents a grave threat to the continuity of our government, and our democracy. He must be removed from office immediately."

U.S. Rep, Adam Kinzinger of Channahon agreed.

"All indications are that the president has become unmoored -- not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said. "The president is unfit, and the president is unwell."

The statements came as media outlets reported some Trump cabinet members were discussing removing the president from office. Trump's term ends in less than two weeks.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

In addition to Casten and Kinzinger, representatives Mike Quigley of Chicago and Brad Schneider of Deerfield called for invocation of the 25th Amendment. All but Kinzinger are Democrats.

Casten said the House simultaneously should pursue impeachment. U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville also supports impeachment.

"President Trump's actions since the election have only made the case for removing him from office stronger," Foster said. "I voted to impeach the president before, and I would do so again."

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House last year, charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted of the charges by the Senate and not removed from office.

Trump was the third president to be impeached. No president has been impeached twice.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville called for Trump's removal from office but didn't specify the mechanism.

"Our democracy is at stake and we cannot wait until Inauguration Day to see him removed from office," she said. "It must be immediate."

The lawmakers' statements have been shared on social media and in emails to news agencies. Some were issued shortly after the attack, some Thursday morning.

Democratic representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Jan Schakowsky of Evanston haven't issued statements about Trump's future in the White House and couldn't be reached Thursday.