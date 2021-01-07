Illinois surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases; 8% of state has contracted virus

Jibola Salami was the first Lutheran Home team member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Salami is part of the nursing team at the Arlington Heights senior living community. Courtesy of Lutheran Home

Nearly 8% of Illinoisans have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with infections surpassing 1 million Thursday.

Illinois reported 8,757 new cases Thursday and 177 more deaths.

"In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today's marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Total infections statewide stand at 1,008,045 -- and the largest segment of cases, people in their 20s, comprises 18.5%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Second are those age 30 to 39 at 16%, third is people in their 40s at 15.4%, and fourth are 50-somethings at 14.9%.

Children and teenagers make up 14.5% of cases or 146,618, a number that has nearly quadrupled since early October.

And, nearly 49% of people who die from the respiratory disease are age 80 and older in Illinois.

"As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation -- with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday -- it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives," Pritzker said.

The positivity rate for cases of COVID-19 stands at 8.5% based on a seven-day average.

Illinois hospitals were treating 3,921 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, the IDPH reported. That's higher than the seven-day average of 3896.

In the last 24 hours, labs processed 105,518 Illinois COVID-19 tests.

Total people perishing from the virus is 17,272.

Vaccinations at nursing homes across Illinois are ramping up, including staff and residents at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights.

"Our response to the COVID-19 vaccines from both Lutheran Home residents and team members has been extremely positive," Corporate Communication Director Rex Paisley said. "For senior living communities, these vaccines provide great hope. Within Hearthstone assisted living on the campus of Lutheran Home, resident opt in for the vaccine has eclipsed 95%, and may reach 100%."