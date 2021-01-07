Illinois surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

Jibola Salami was the first Lutheran Home team member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Jibola is part of the nursing team at the Arlington Heights senior living community. Courtesy of Lutheran Home

Total COVID-19 infections in Illinois surpassed the 1 million mark Thursday, as officials announced 8,757 new cases and 177 additional deaths from the respiratory disease.

"In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today's marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

"As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation -- with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday -- it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives."

The positivity rate for cases of COVID-19 stands at 8.5% based on a seven-day average.

Illinois hospitals were treating 3,921 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

In the last 24 hours, labs processed 105,518 Illinois COVID-19 tests.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,008,045 and 17,272 people have perished from the virus since it began.

Vaccinations at nursing homes across Illinois are ramping up, including staff and residents at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights.

"Our response to the COVID-19 vaccines from both Lutheran Home residents and team members has been extremely positive," Corporate Communication Director Rex Paisley said. "For senior living communities, these vaccines provide great hope. Within Hearthstone assisted living on the campus of Lutheran Home, resident opt in for the vaccine has eclipsed 95%, and may reach 100%."