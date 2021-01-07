Boy who died in fire was home alone with siblings

Angie Flemings heard a smoke alarm about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and figured her neighbors had burned something in the kitchen. Then, her doorbell rang.

Before she could answer it, she heard the 13-year-old boy who lives next door yelling: "My little brother's in there! My little brother's in there!"

Within seconds, Flemings was climbing the stairs of her neighbor's home to reach the second-floor bedroom where the 6-year-old boy was.

"But there was too much smoke, I couldn't get him out," Flemings said Thursday, tears welling in her eyes.

The boy, identified as Ron Johnson, was rushed to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. His four siblings were not injured.

