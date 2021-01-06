'This is a coup attempt,' Kinzinger tweets from the Capitol

As protesters laid siege to and then occupied the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, members of Illinois' congressional delegation tweeted eyewitness accounts of the historic violence.

"This is a coup attempt," Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon tweeted early in the incursion, which reportedly has led to at least one person being shot.

Later, Kinzinger -- sharply critical of President Donald Trump in recent weeks over Trump's continued refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden -- blasted Trump over the violence.

"You are done and your legacy will be a disaster," Kinzinger tweeted.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweeted she never thought she'd need to "defend democracy from (an) attempted violent overthrow in our own nation's Capitol."

"I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy," Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, tweeted.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove blamed President Donald Trump for the violence.

"The President and his enablers have unleashed a beast," Casten tweeted. "They alone MAY have the power to get it under control."

Casten urged Americans to stop what they are doing and watch the events unfold on TV.

"This is a historic moment," he tweeted.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield tweeted after he and other lawmakers were safely evacuated from the building.

"Pray for our nation," Schneider tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, said it's a "dark day" for the nation.

"Our country is better than this, our democracy is stronger than this, and we will move forward," Krishnamoorthi said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago called the day "a complete and utter embarrassment."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Chicago called the protesters "Trump-inspired rioters."

"How were these lawbreakers allowed to shut down the US Congress?" Rush tweeted.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday had gathered to debate whether to accept or reject the Electoral College's selection of Democrat Joe Biden as the nation's next president.

Debates were called to a halt by the assault on the Capitol.

After Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago and his staff escaped to safety, Quigley issued a statement blaming Trump and his "enablers" for inciting the day's violence.

"This clear act of domestic terrorism may have succeeded in delaying President elect-Biden's certification, but there should be no doubt that he will indeed be president on Jan. 20," Quigley said.

In an interview on CNN, Kinzinger called the violence "absolutely, utterly despicable."

"Every single Republican leader has got to call this out forcefully and be held accountable," Kinzinger said.

Still, Kinzinger was confident the "guardrails of democracy and the Constitution will hold."

Daily Herald Senior Deputy Managing Editor Diane Dungey and staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.