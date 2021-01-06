Rep. Quigley describes being crouched behind drawn guns on House chamber balcony

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, shown at a hearing, was the U.S. Capitol when a mob broke in Wednesday. Associated Press

He crouched on the floor as people shouted and banged on the doors of the U.S. House Chamber Wednesday and grabbed a gas mask to avoid fumes in Statuary Hall. And in the late afternoon, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley waited in limbo with colleagues at an undisclosed committee room as police cleared the U.S. Capitol grounds of rioters.

"It may sound corny, but I'm more concerned about my country than me," said Quigley, a Chicago Democrat who grew up in Carol Stream.

Earlier, a mob broke into the Capitol and besieged the House chamber. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers of lawmakers were limited and Quigley was on the chamber balcony with about 20 other Democrats.

That group was among the last to be evacuated. Armed Capitol police were "moving us around from corner to corner, keeping us out of harm's way," Quigley said.

"Finally, we are in the far corner from the door ... the police are crouched down, we're crouched down, they've got their guns drawn. It was kind of like, 'This is going to be the last stand.' Apparently, they made a decision, 'Let's get the hell out of here,' and we made a run for it."

"While all this is going on ... you didn't know what to expect, but members were remarkably calm. Calling family. Calling press. I wanted the world to know what was going on."

Later, in relative safety, lawmakers from both parties awkwardly mingled in a secure room, including some Republicans who planned to object to certifying the Electoral College results declaring Joe Biden the next president.

No one was talking politics because "that would be ugly," Quigley said.

Quigley had walked the Capitol grounds Tuesday night and saw an angry crowd that was bigger Wednesday morning. He blames President Donald Trump for inciting thousands to descend on the Capitol based on false claims that he should have won the Nov. 3 election. "They came with anger," Quigley said.

"We pride ourselves on a peaceful transfer of power. This was a president-inspired insurrection. He's lost his mind. I can say that because I'm on the receiving end of it all."