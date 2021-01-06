Naperville attorney, former councilman remembered for public service

David Wentz sits beside fellow Councilman Steve Chirico after being sworn in to the Naperville City Council in 2013. Daily Herald file photo, 2013

David Wentz welcomes attendees to an the Healing Field of Honor during a launch event in 2015. The Naperville attorney and civic leader was known for his patriotism. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

David Wentz embodied the spirit of volunteerism and community pride.

The Naperville attorney and former councilman was always the first to extend a helping hand, city leaders said, and he exemplified public service at its finest through his cheerful demeanor and positive community contributions.

Wentz, 57, died unexpectedly Sunday, sending shock waves through his vast network of family, friends and colleagues. He may have grown up in Glen Ellyn, Mayor Steve Chirico said, "but he has certainly made Naperville his hometown."

And his presence there will be irreplaceable.

"He always had such a great attitude and a willingness to help out," Chirico said. "He's the kind of person you want in your community, the kind of person you want as a neighbor."

Chirico knew Wentz for most of his life before they became seatmates on the city council from 2013 to 2015, the mayor said. Wentz's grandmother lived just three doors down from Chirico's childhood home and served as his Bible school teacher.

Over the last decade or more, Wentz was active in the Exchange Club of Naperville, the Naperville Rotary Club, the Naperville Heritage Society and the Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety organization, which recognizes police and fire personnel for their contributions to the city.

He was an elected Naperville Township trustee from 2009 to 2013 and was appointed by Chirico in 2019 to the Naper Settlement Museum Board. Wentz also helped organize the city's Healing Field of Honor on multiple occasions.

He made friends everywhere he went, whether it was at a community function or a trip to the grocery store, his daughter, Haley Wentz, said in a statement. She, her mom, Tonya, and her brothers, Luke and Zach, have received an outpouring of support, helping to dull the pain that she described as the "absolute hardest period our family has had."

"Dave Wentz was a bright light in the lives of so many people. From the way his smile lit up the room to his undying passion for service, he was all-around the best role model I could ask for as a father," his daughter said.

"When he wasn't being a huge goofball at home with his family, he was always either working on another one of his many philanthropy projects or spending time at his law office fighting for the justice of his community members."

Wentz's patriotism, dedication to Naperville and love for his family were evident, said Councilman Paul Hinterlong, who wore an American flag tie in his honor during Tuesday's virtual council meeting. Having worked closely together on various boards and committees, Hinterlong said he was shocked to hear of his longtime colleague's death.

"He was always first to step up on all those committees, to throw his weight in there and get things done and not let anything get in his way," he said. "(Wentz) was an all-around great guy. ... He will be greatly missed by many."