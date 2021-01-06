Images: Violent protests at the United States Capitol
Updated 1/6/2021 3:33 PM
See images of protesters supporting President Donald Trump violently clashing with law enforcement outside of the United States Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
People attend a rally in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in support of President Donald Trump.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Supporters of President Donald Trump carry flags and banners on Capitol Hill during a rally, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. in Washington.
Associated Press
Trump supporters rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
A demonstrator has his eyes flushed with water after confronting police, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
People watch from a tree as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press
Associated Press
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021.
Associated Press
Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Associated Press
