 

Illinois lawmakers take sides in fight over presidential election

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2019Brad Schneider

  • Adam Kinzinger

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 1/6/2021 1:08 PM

As members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday debated whether to accept or reject the Electoral College's selection of Democrat Joe Biden as the nation's next president, members of Illinois' delegation jumped into the fight on both sides.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield was among those who insisted Biden's election should be upheld.

 

"Joe Biden is, indeed, President-elect and he will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as vice president at the same time," Schneider said in a statement released to the media.

Noting the postelection joint session normally is a formality, Schneider criticized Wednesday's gathering as "political theater."

Schneider was joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, who in recent weeks has taken to Twitter to repeatedly criticize the efforts of Trump and his allies to overturn the election results.

While noting that he and millions of other Americans voted for Trump, Kinzinger said in a statement that the will of the people "was made clear" and that Biden will be the 46th president.

"Congress does not have the power to overturn the will of the people, and any attempt to do so would create a constitutional crisis the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetimes," Kinzinger said.

Not accepting the election results would disenfranchise tens of millions of voters and set a dangerous precedent, Kinzinger said.

"As difficult as it may be to accept political defeat, I would never act to subvert our system of self-governance, or the people who have spoken," he said.

But not all in Illinois' delegation agreed.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of downstate Oakland said she would join "patriotic leaders across the nation" in objecting to the Electoral College's results, saying some states didn't uphold the Constitution.

"Many Americans have lost confidence in the fairness of our electoral system," she said in a statement. "By objecting to certain electors on Wednesday, I hope my colleagues and I send a message to those men and women that we will not sit idly by while our Constitution is trampled on."

