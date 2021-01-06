Illinois COVID-19 deaths surpass 17,000

Associated Press/May 2, 2020COVID-19 testing has increased in Illinois after the holidays when they dipped to an average of just 69,992 a day for the week.

State health officials announced Wednesday that 139 more Illinois residents are dead from COVID-19, while 7,569 more cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 17,096 with 999,288 residents who have now been infected.

There were 3,928 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said. Of those hospitalized, 812 were in intensive care.

Health officials are also reporting the state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 8.4%. The case positivity rate helps health officials track the level of viral spread within certain populations. The rate is determined by dividing the number of new cases by the number of test results over a week's span.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday, in his first media briefing since Dec. 23, that anyone over the age of 65 would be eligible for a vaccine in the next phase of vaccinations. That is different from federal guidelines that recommend 75 and older receive the vaccine in the next round. Pritzker said the age adjustment was made in Illinois because the average age of minority deaths is much lower than 75.

Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard would be used to assist in the state's vaccination plans during the upcoming phases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also announced today that all undocumented residents would be eligible for the vaccine and would not be turned away. Leaders in some states have said they will not vaccinate undocumented workers.