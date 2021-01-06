'Get out!' Police called to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi as they evacuated Capitol Hill office

A banging on his office door at the Cannon Building in Washington D.C. started 8th District Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his staff on a bizarre odyssey amid havoc at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Reacting to fears of a bomb at the building, which houses hundreds of lawmakers and their aides, Capitol Police "knocked on the door extremely loudly and said,' get out!'" Krishnamoorthi recounted.

The Schaumburg Democrat spoke Wednesday afternoon while barricaded in a safe location on the Capitol complex, as law enforcement battled with crowds protesting the Nov. 3 election and certification of the Electoral College results.

"This is not a good moment for America," he said. "We're in a fraught moment where we have violent people within our buildings. I'm just thinking of the brave Capitol Police who have to deal with them right now."

Krishnamoorthi was moved to two separate locations as he answered calls, emails and texts from his family and constituents concerned for his safety.

One important exchange was with his middle son, who is in elementary school. "He was very concerned. I talked it through with him until he felt safe," Krishnamoorthi said. "I'm so thankful for the thoughts and the contacts and the blessings."

The chaos occurred after President Donald Trump, who has incorrectly insisted that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden did not win the election, rallied supporters.

As police try to quench the violence, Krishnamoorthi said he's focused on logistics, trying to ensure his staff get home and get something to eat, with Washington's mayor setting a 6 p.m. curfew.

"I feel very saddened and distressed it's come to this. I think this is what happens when you have a leader who doesn't appeal to our best instincts but to our darkest instincts," Krishnamoorthi said.