Feder: Two-year data breach hits employees' email at WTTW, WFMT

Window to the World Communications, parent company of WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT 98.7-FM, alerted employees this week to the discovery of a data breach in its computer system believed to have occurred over nearly a two-year period, Robert Feder writes.

Investigations by a law firm and forensic accounting firm determined that emails and personal information of approximately 40 staffers were hacked between December 2018 and August 2020.

A data security company has been retained to provide employees with identity monitoring at no cost for two years.

