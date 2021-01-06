Feder: Two-year data breach hits employees' email at WTTW, WFMT
Updated 1/6/2021 6:27 AM
Window to the World Communications, parent company of WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT 98.7-FM, alerted employees this week to the discovery of a data breach in its computer system believed to have occurred over nearly a two-year period, Robert Feder writes.
Investigations by a law firm and forensic accounting firm determined that emails and personal information of approximately 40 staffers were hacked between December 2018 and August 2020.
A data security company has been retained to provide employees with identity monitoring at no cost for two years.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.