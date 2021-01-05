FBI searching for suspects in string of suburban bank robberies

Two men are accused of robbing banks in Wilmette and Lombard before attempting to rob a third in Naperville on Monday afternoon. Courtesy of FBI Chicago

Surveillance footage shows two men accused of robbing banks in Lombard and Wilmette before attempting to rob a Naperville bank Monday, according to the FBI. Courtesy of FBI Chicago

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men suspected in a string of suburban bank robberies Monday afternoon.

The first occurred about 1:45 p.m. in Lombard at the PNC Bank, 2810 S. Highland Ave., according to the FBI. The second took place less than an hour later at the Byline Bank Wilmette branch, 3245 Lake Ave.

The suspects then attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank at 1311 Ridgeland Ave. in Naperville about 4:17 p.m. before fleeing the parking lot and heading north on Naperville Road in a green Dodge Challenger, officials said.

Officers pursued the car on eastbound Interstate 88 but lost sight as it approach Interstate 294, according to Naperville police. No injuries were reported.

The two suspects were described as Black men in their early 20s wearing face masks, according to police.

One was between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "AMG Petronas Motorsports" on the front. He wore blue jeans, white shoes and white gloves, the FBI said.

The second suspect was about 5 feet, 9 to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 to 190 pounds, and wearing a gray Nike long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and multicolored Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the FBI Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.