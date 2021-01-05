 

After losing election, Skillicorn calls it quits early

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 1/5/2021 7:26 PM

Just days before his Democratic replacement is to be sworn in, Republican state Rep. Allen Skillicorn of East Dundee resigned his position, saying he was tired of corruption and intended to move to Arizona to a home with a swimming pool.

"I cannot in good conscience continue paying the 'Illinois corruption tax,'" said Skillicorn, who was paid about $68,000 year as a state lawmaker.

 

"I have purchased a home in Arizona and despite being a much larger property, having a swimming pool, and being much more expensive, my new property tax bill is only a tiny fraction of what I paid in Illinois," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Skillicorn lost his 66th District seat in the Nov. 3 election to Suzanne Ness of Crystal Lake by a 48% to 52% ratio.

He faulted Speaker Michael Madigan for what he described as a culture of corruption. "The Democratic majority and disappointingly, many Republicans have voted to pass legislation that raised taxes, increased spending and created more regulation," Skillicorn said.

The Illinois House will reconvene on Friday, and new members will be sworn in on Jan. 13. Skillicorn was first elected in 2016.

