Man charged in fight over stolen vehicle that left teen dead, another teen wounded

A Round Lake Beach man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm after authorities say he shot and killed one teen and wounded a second one while trying to track down his stolen car in Volo.

Lake County Judge Paul Novak set bail Monday at $1 million for Lynell P. Glover, 35, of the 2300 block of North Old Pond Lane. Glover must post $100,000 to leave jail while his case is in the courts.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified the dead teen as 17-year-old Anthony Awad of Hanover Park. Reports over the weekend said he was from Carol Stream.

Banek's office performed an autopsy on Awad's body Monday morning and determined he died as a result of injuries received from a gunshot.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Scheller, Glover shot Awad three times -- twice in the leg and once in the side of the neck -- and the other victim once in the leg. The shooting happened outside of an auto body shop on the 30400 block of Route 12.

Scheller said police determined Glover's vehicle had been stolen on Dec. 30 from his home in Round Lake Beach. After learning that the vehicle was at a gas station near Routes 12 and 120, Glover drove there, spotted the car and followed it, authorities said. At some point, the vehicle stopped and there was an altercation between Glover and the teenagers, Scheller said.

Glover called 911 and, while he was on the phone with a dispatcher, told the teenagers to get on the ground or he would shoot them, Scheller said. The teenagers tried to flee, and Scheller said the physical evidence at the scene indicates that Glover chased them while shooting.

Scheller said police recovered the gun in a sewer grate near where the shooting happened.

According to police on Sunday, Glover sustained minor non-gunshot wounds in the altercation and did not need medical treatment.

Glover was also charged with obstruction of justice.