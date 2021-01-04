Illinois records 79 more COVID-19 deaths, another 5,059 infections

Schaumburg employees distributed masks last spring as personal protective equipment became more widely available to the general public and local municipalities. Associated Press file photo/May 6, 2020

State health officials today announced 79 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and another 5,059 new cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 16,834 with 984,880 residents who have been infected since the outbreak began in early spring of last year.

Today's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 8.6%, a week ago it was just 7.2%. The case positivity rate is a metric state officials use to determine the spread of the virus through a particular population. A seven-day rolling average is used to smooth out any daily anomalies in case and test reporting.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported 3,948 patients were being treated for COVID-19 infections in hospitals throughout the state Sunday, the second day the number of patients has risen after several days of decline. Of those hospitalized, 816 are in intensive care beds.