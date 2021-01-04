Feder: Tribune CEO calls Alden bid a 'source of distraction'

The year is opening on a sour note for employees of the Chicago Tribune, now that Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that owns a 32 percent stake in Tribune Publishing, is seeking to purchase all outstanding shares and take the company private, Robert Feder writes.

Terry Jimenez, CEO of Tribune Publishing, told staffers in a New Year's Eve email that the company's board formed a committee to evaluate the bid.

"The special committee is under no commitment to accept or decline the proposal," Jimenez wrote, adding: "The leadership team and I recognize that this news may be a source of distraction as we progress into the new year. But I can assure you we will remain focused on our core business, on our civic mission and on our digital growth. And I encourage you to remain focused on controlling what is in your control. No matter the outcome of the proposal, our mission remains serving our communities."

