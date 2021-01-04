Elgin couple the first married by Cook County clerk in 2021
Ashley Graff had some pre-wedding jitters Monday, but they had nothing to do with finally tying the knot after an 11-year engagement.
Her concern was about the wedding guests -- most of whom she'd probably never met.
"Well, I didn't expect to win, I guess," said Graff, 36. "I didn't know it was going to be broadcast when I signed up."
Graff and her fiance, Undra Baldwin, 37, who live in Elgin, entered Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough's lottery to win the first marriage license of 2021 and a live wedding via Zoom that included free flowers, as well as virtual dance and cooking lessons.
