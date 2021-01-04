Elgin couple the first married by Cook County clerk in 2021

Undra Baldwin and Ashley Graff of Elgin were married Monday in a virtual ceremony officiated by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. Zoom screen shot

Ashley Graff had some pre-wedding jitters Monday, but they had nothing to do with finally tying the knot after an 11-year engagement.

Her concern was about the wedding guests -- most of whom she'd probably never met.

"Well, I didn't expect to win, I guess," said Graff, 36. "I didn't know it was going to be broadcast when I signed up."

Graff and her fiance, Undra Baldwin, 37, who live in Elgin, entered Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough's lottery to win the first marriage license of 2021 and a live wedding via Zoom that included free flowers, as well as virtual dance and cooking lessons.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.