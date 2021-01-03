One man killed, another wounded in Volo shooting overnight

One man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting Sunday in Volo, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said a person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shooting.

Covelli said sheriff's deputies responded at about 2:50 a.m. to reports of a fight in progress in the 30400 block of Route 12 in Volo.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an auto body shop.

Another man was discovered wounded and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Sunday.

A third man located in the parking lot is being questioned as a person of interest, Covelli said. A handgun believed used in the shooting also was recovered, he added.

The investigation is being handled by the Lake County sheriff's office, which does not believe there is a further threat to the community.