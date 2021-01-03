 

One man killed, another wounded in Volo shooting overnight

 
Updated 1/3/2021 9:33 AM

One man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting Sunday in Volo, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said a person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shooting.

 

Covelli said sheriff's deputies responded at about 2:50 a.m. to reports of a fight in progress in the 30400 block of Route 12 in Volo.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an auto body shop.

Another man was discovered wounded and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Sunday.

A third man located in the parking lot is being questioned as a person of interest, Covelli said. A handgun believed used in the shooting also was recovered, he added.

The investigation is being handled by the Lake County sheriff's office, which does not believe there is a further threat to the community.

