'I killed the woman I love'; Prosecutor says Barrington man admitted to shooting

Christina Czuj, left, with stepdaughter Jenni Prochaska, right, and granddaughter Hailey, in a photo taken Dec. 18, 2020. Czuj, of Sleepy Hollow, was killed New Year's Day by boyfriend John Breseman, authorities allege. Courtesy of Jenni Prochaska

A 50-year-old Barrington man was ordered held without bail Sunday while awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the New Year's Day slaying of his longtime girlfriend.

John H. Breseman is charged with fatally shooting Christina Czuj, 54, during a confrontation in his vehicle while on the ramp from I-90 westbound to Barrington Road in South Barrington.

The Sleepy Hollow woman was found dead in the vehicle at about 1:34 a.m. Friday at Barrington and Palatine roads in Barrington Hills, where police had been called on a report of a shooting. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the back of her head and near her collarbone, authorities said Sunday.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation showed that a man later identified as Breseman placed an emergency call early Friday admitting to shooting his passenger, Czuj. Cook County prosecutors said in court Sunday that Breseman also called his adult son and a former girlfriend after the shooting and made incriminating statements, then later told police "I killed the woman I love."

A prosecutor said Sunday that Breseman and Czuj dated for about two years, but recent text messages and emails between the two indicated problems in their relationship.

Authorities said Sunday that Breseman has no criminal record beyond a 1993 misdemeanor battery charges for which he received court supervision. He is the majority owner of a Hoffman Estates-based carpentry company, a defense lawyer said.

"This is a head scratcher ... and a head shaker," Judge John Lyke Jr. said Sunday.

Breseman is being held in the Cook County jail pending a scheduled court appearance Wednesday at the county courthouse in Rolling Meadows.