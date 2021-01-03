Barrington man charged in Sleepy Hollow woman's New Year's Day killing

A 50-year-old Barrington man faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal New Year's Day shooting of a Sleepy Hollow woman found dead in a vehicle in Barrington Hills, authorities announced Sunday.

John H. Breseman was being held in the Cook County jail Sunday morning awaiting a bond hearing, Illinois State Police said.

He's charged in the killing of Christina Czuj, 54, who was found in a vehicle at about 1:34 a.m. Friday at Barrington and Palatine roads by police responding to reports of shots fired.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation showed that a man later identified as Breseman placed an emergency call early Friday admitting to shooing his passenger, Czuj, on the ramp from I-90 westbound to Barrington Road in South Barrington.

Breseman was taken into custody without incident, state police said. On Saturday, after multiple search warrants were executed and an autopsy of Czuj was completed, Cook County prosecutors approved one count of first-degree murder against Breseman, state police said.