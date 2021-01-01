The odd cases and unusual suspects of an unprecedented year

Federal agents seized 62 counterfeit sports championship rings in August at O'Hare International Airport. The rings, which included four bogus Cubs World Series rings, were destined for an undisclosed store in Aurora, authorities said. Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The year we officially bid good riddance to at midnight was like no other. From the COVID-19 pandemic, to the killing of George Floyd and the protests it sparked, to a presidential election that's still being disputed in some quarters, 2020 was filled with news and events we've never seen before.

But one constant upon which we can always rely -- a spate of baffling, birdbrained and bizarre crimes across the suburbs.

And so without further ado, here's our annual recap of some of the odd cases and unusual suspects that caught our attention this year.

Back where it all began

Getting a ride after being released from jail far from home late at night must be a challenge. But what DuPage County authorities say was one man's solution to that problem only served to land him right back where he started.

DuPage prosecutors say Christopher Britter was released from the county jail after posting bail on a disorderly conduct charge at about 10 p.m. Aug. 13. But rather than heading home, authorities said, the Chicago man hung around in the vestibule for several hours, saying he was awaiting a ride to the airport to catch a flight.

DuPage County authorities say Christopher Britter of Chicago needed a ride after being released from the county jail late at night Aug. 13, so he stole a county-owned truck parked outside the lockup.

When he finally left at about 1:30 a.m. the next day, prosecutors said, Britter spotted a county-owned pickup truck that had been left running nearby on the county campus in Wheaton, while its driver made a quick trip into a building.

Seeing the opportunity, prosecutors allege, Britter hopped into the truck and drove away. Prosecutors say Darien police found Britter sleeping in the truck about 3½ hours later on Lemont Road south of I-355.

Britter was hauled back to jail, and he now faces felony theft and possession of a stolen vehicle charges. He's scheduled to appear in court on the charges Feb. 3.

Flashing lights leads to prison

Driving under the influence is always a terrible decision, Calling attention to yourself while doing it takes the bad decision making to another level.

That's exactly what authorities say Christopher Faulkner of North suburban Highwood was doing in May when he was pulled over on I-94 near Lincolnshire.

Lake County sheriff's police say Christopher Faulkner of Highwood was arrested on DUI and other charges after he called attention to himself by driving down I-94 near Lincolnshire will illegal flashing lights on his truck. -

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, Faulkner was speeding north on I-94 when a deputy spotted his pickup truck. But what really caught the deputy's eye were the blue-and-white emergency lights flashing -- unlawfully -- on the truck.

Faulkner was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked license, obstructing identification, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful use of emergency lights and following too closely. In July, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and obstructing justice charges, and received a four-year prison term.

Simple plan goes awry

Stealing an ATM loaded with cash seems a simple enough crime. But as a trio of would-be thieves found out last month in Round Lake, things aren't always as easy as they seem.

According to police, the thieves' plan involved tying a chain around an ATM outside a bank in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 and hauling it away behind a pickup truck.

They didn't get far. It turns out dragging an ATM down a public road is harder -- and less inconspicuous -- than our thieves expected.

Police were quickly called to the scene by an eyewitness to the heist. When officers arrived they found the ATM lying in the roadway about 750 feet from the bank, with the pickup truck abandoned nearby. They also spotted a sedan speeding away.

Officers pursued and the car crashed near a marshy area a few hundred feet down the road.

Three men fled from the car, but one was captured by a police dog. Last we heard from police, the two other suspects remain at large.

Location, location, location

That's an essential phrase in the real estate business, but it probably should be for criminals as well.

For example, steps away from a police station's front door isn't the ideal location for a stickup.

- Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer The parking lot outside Schaumburg's police station, the Martin J. Conroy Police Center, was not the best spot for a holdup, a pair of men found out in November, according to police.

But that's what Schaumburg police said happened in November, when they arrested two men after an armed robbery in the department's parking lot.

According to police, the suspects met up with the victims in a designated area outside the station for exchanges related to online merchandise sales. Police departments across the suburbs offer such "meetup" spots to allow for safe transactions under the watchful eye of video surveillance cameras.

Police said the suspects -- Louis R. Clark Jr., 21, of Bartlett and Jordan W. Brown, 19, of Carol Stream were examining an item for sale when they fled with the merchandise. As the victims gave chase, one of the suspects pulled a gun on them, police said.

Officers soon caught up with the men, and the gun and stolen merchandise were recovered, police said.

Mayor tied to betting ring

Some know Casey Urlacher as the mayor of the small Lake County village of Mettawa. Others know him as a former Republican candidate for the Illinois Senate. To others, he's the younger brother of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher.

Mettawa Village President Casey Urlacher was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 on allegations he was part of an illegal sports gambling ring. Urlacher has pleaded not guilty and remains in office. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

But in 2020, he became known as something else: a defendant in the federal takedown of an alleged gambling ring.

Prosecutors in February named Urlacher one of 10 people indicted in connection with what they called an illegal offshore sports gambling business.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago, Urlacher is charged with one count of participating in the gambling conspiracy and one count of conducting an illegal gambling business. He's alleged to have been recruited by accused ringleader Vincent Delgiudice of Orland Park to enlist new gamblers and to collect or pay out cash.

Urlacher has denied the charges -- even saying he doesn't know Delgiudice -- and is continuing to serve as Mettawa's top elected official. His next scheduled court date is Feb. 11.

Doesn't ring true

Who thought getting a piece of a professional sports championship could be so easy? Apparently, those behind a heap of bogus sports collectibles -- including 62 phony championship rings -- seized by customs agents at O'Hare International Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, officers in August uncovered a treasure trove -- if they were real -- of sports collectibles shipped from Shanghai, China, to Aurora. Among their finds: four Cubs World Series rings, two Bulls NBA Championship rings and 37 Super Bowl rings from three teams.

Agents also found rings purportedly belonging to NBA stars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

Other surprising finds by customs agents at O'Hare this year included a half-million fake N95 respirator masks, illegal COVID-19 test kits, hundreds of counterfeit iPhone cases and more than 15,000 phony Viagra pills.

• Got a question, comment or a tip? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.