Sleepy Hollow woman killed in shooting near Barrington Hills

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting early Friday that resulted in the death of a 54-year old Sleepy Hollow woman in a vehicle in Barrington Hills.

Local police and rescue personnel, responding to a report of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, found the woman, identified by state police as Christina Czuj, in a vehicle on Palatine Road just east of Barrington Road. The area is on the border of Barrington Hills and Inverness.

District 15 troopers, who patrol tollways in Northern Illinois, responded and assumed control of the investigation, according to state police Sgt. Christopher "Joey" Watson.

The report location was listed as being on the ramp from I-90 westbound to Barrington Road, but Watson did not elaborate.

The Cook County medical examiner's office took possession of the woman's body, according to Watson. A suspect has been identified, he added, and the investigation continues. Details regarding the suspect or circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed.

According to Barrington Hills police, the case originated in the tollway's jurisdiction and was immediately turned over to state police.

There were no other reported injuries and no tollway road closures associated with the investigation, Watson said.