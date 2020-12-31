The new year will arrive with another blast of winter weather, forecasters say

The suburbs will welcome in the New Year with another blast of wintry weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday forecasting up to 3 inches of snow for the region, mixed with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to midnight Saturday.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and use caution when traveling, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest road conditions are available online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.