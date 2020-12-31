 

The new year will arrive with another blast of winter weather, forecasters say

  • Sledders make their way up and down the hill Thursday near the Centre Court Athletic Club in Hanover Park. Forecasters say the suburbs can expect another blast of winter weather Friday, bringing with it as much as three more inches of snow.

      Sledders make their way up and down the hill Thursday near the Centre Court Athletic Club in Hanover Park. Forecasters say the suburbs can expect another blast of winter weather Friday, bringing with it as much as three more inches of snow. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Busse Woods was a popular spot Thursday for sledders taking advantage of what's left from the snow earlier in the week.

      Busse Woods was a popular spot Thursday for sledders taking advantage of what's left from the snow earlier in the week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A mixture of snow and ice made for fast sledding conditions Thursday at South Salk Park in Rolling Meadows.

      A mixture of snow and ice made for fast sledding conditions Thursday at South Salk Park in Rolling Meadows. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report
Updated 12/31/2020 4:46 PM

The suburbs will welcome in the New Year with another blast of wintry weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday forecasting up to 3 inches of snow for the region, mixed with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to midnight Saturday.

 

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and use caution when traveling, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest road conditions are available online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

