Man in critical condition after Aurora shooting

Aurora police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday that left an unidentified man in critical condition.

Police officials said they were notified of the shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Second Avenue. While officers were responding more 911 calls were made notifying police about a vehicle crash in the same area where the driver appeared to have been shot.

Officers soon discovered a man in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Detectives spent several hours canvassing the neighborhood, collecting evidence and talking with potential witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500, or contact Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.