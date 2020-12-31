Man charged with attempted murder in Carpentersville

A 39-year-old Huntley man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing a man Monday in Carpentersville.

Charges were filed Wednesday against Joshua Doss.

Doss is charged with attempted murder, armed violence, home invasion, aggravated battery and violation of an order of protection.

Doss allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 3100 block of Merrywell Court in Carpentersville. The incident is related to a domestic dispute, according to the spokesman for the Kane County state's attorney's office.

County land records indicate Doss co-owns a home on Merrywell. Kane County court records indicate Doss is going through a divorce.

He has not been brought to bond court yet.