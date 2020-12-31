Itasca historic preservation leader, Hanover Park battalion chief dies

Tom Hatzold of Itasca loved preserving buildings of the past.

The architect was an original member of the village's Historic Preservation Commission from the 1980s to today. He and his wife received awards for preservation work done on 145-year-old houses they owned. As an architect he worked on historic preservation projects elsewhere, including the restoration of the oldest building in Skokie (a log cabin built in the 1840s) and the Peotone Windmill.

But he was also devoted to ensuring modern-day structures were built well. He worked as a building commissioner, served as a member of the village's plan commission, and in his last job, served as a battalion chief in charge of the inspectional services division of the Hanover Park Fire Department.

Hatzold died Sunday at his home, according to an obituary published this week.

Hanover Park Fire Chief Craig Haigh wrote in a Facebook post that Hatzold, 68, was due to retire Monday.

"Chief Hatzold was a valued member of my command staff and was astute at finding solutions to challenging issues. He will be remembered for his deep and lasting work ethic, his willingness to help our residents and businesses be successful in their building projects, as well as his commitment to public safety. Chief Hatzold recognized that the entire focus of the Inspectional Services Division is about protecting the public and he conducted his work with this singular focus," Haigh wrote.

Hatzold grew up for the most part in Elk Grove Village and obtained an architecture degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

He joined the Itasca Historic Preservation Commission when it was formed in 1986 and spent the last 15 years as its chairman.

Hatzold is survived by his wife, Deborah, four children, seven grandchildren and a brother.

Memorial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division of Emergency Disaster Services, in care of Maj. Dalburg, 1000 Pratt Blvd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.