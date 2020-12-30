 

More freezing rain, snow expected Friday morning

  • Fresh snow provided Nina Colella of Palatine an opportunity to go sledding Wednesday morning in Rolling Meadows with the help of her dad, Stephen.

      Fresh snow provided Nina Colella of Palatine an opportunity to go sledding Wednesday morning in Rolling Meadows with the help of her dad, Stephen. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fresh snow that was quickly turning into slush greeted this plow driver Wednesday morning as he cleared the parking lot at Jane Addams Junior High School in Schaumburg.

      Fresh snow that was quickly turning into slush greeted this plow driver Wednesday morning as he cleared the parking lot at Jane Addams Junior High School in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • John Cuaglin of Elgin clears his sidewalk and his neighbor's Wednesday in Elgin.

      John Cuaglin of Elgin clears his sidewalk and his neighbor's Wednesday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Zeynep Erel, left, and Abby Quant laugh after going down the steepest hill backward while sledding at Wood Oaks Green Park in Northbrook Wednesday.

      Zeynep Erel, left, and Abby Quant laugh after going down the steepest hill backward while sledding at Wood Oaks Green Park in Northbrook Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Snow that changed to freezing rain and eventually ice clings to a plant Wednesday in Elgin.

      Snow that changed to freezing rain and eventually ice clings to a plant Wednesday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Eva Lisauskas, 5, of Wheeling ascends the hill while sledding at Wood Oaks Green Park in Northbrook Wednesday.

      Eva Lisauskas, 5, of Wheeling ascends the hill while sledding at Wood Oaks Green Park in Northbrook Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Traffic flows on Route 64 in St. Charles Wednesday evening. Temperatures rose enough to melt some of Tuesday's snow and create icicles on street signs.

      Traffic flows on Route 64 in St. Charles Wednesday evening. Temperatures rose enough to melt some of Tuesday's snow and create icicles on street signs. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/31/2020 8:08 AM

The first snow of winter that blanketed the suburbs Tuesday quickly became the first slush of winter Wednesday morning.

And we can expect the rest of the week to be slushy, too, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber.

 

Another weather system is due early Friday, starting with about an inch of snow followed by rain.

Because temperatures will still be below freezing, "there's a decent amount of icing potential," Kluber said.

Several bands of moderate to heavy snow moved through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, dropping 1-2 inches of snow per hour, Kluber said.

Accumulation varied, from 2.6" measured at O'Hare International Airport to 4.7" in Aurora to 5.5" in Wonder Lake, according to the NWS 24-hour snowfall report.

And if your arms and back were achy after shoveling it, that's understandable.

"There was a lot of moisture in it," Kluber said, particularly when snow started changing to rain later Tuesday evening.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 