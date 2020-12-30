 

Mayor's office releases some emails about botched raid

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a Dec. 17 news conference at city hall. On Wednesday, Lightfoot's office released some documents related to the botched police raid of Anjanette Young's home in 2019.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a Dec. 17 news conference at city hall. On Wednesday, Lightfoot's office released some documents related to the botched police raid of Anjanette Young's home in 2019. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 12/30/2020 5:32 PM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office on Wednesday released some -- but not all -- records related to the botched raid of Anjanette Young's home that confirm Lightfoot was alerted to the search more than a year ago in an email from a staffer who called it "pretty bad."

The emails and other documents released Wednesday are from 2019 and are "not exhaustive or comprehensive of a full review of all emails surrounding the raid on Ms. Young's home," the mayor's press office said in a statement accompanying the release of the documents.

 

The documents show a flurry of emails within Lightfoot's office about the raid and the release of body camera footage after reporters from CBS2 said they planned to run a story about the raid.

