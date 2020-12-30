First snow of winter quickly turns to slush, and more is on the way

The first snow of winter that blanketed the suburbs Tuesday quickly became the first slush of winter Wednesday morning.

And we can expect the rest of the week to be slushy, too, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber.

Several bands of moderate to heavy snow moved through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, dropping 1-2" of snow per hour, said Kluber, of the NWS office in Romeoville.

Accumulation varied, from 2.6" measured at O'Hare International Airport to 4.7" in Aurora to 5.5" in Wonder Lake, according to the NWS 24-hour snowfall report.

And if your arms and back were achy after shoveling it, that's understandable.

"There was a lot of moisture in it," Kluber said, particularly when snow started changing to rain later Tuesday evening.

The slush will stick around, as temperatures dropped below freezing Wednesday afternoon. Another weather system is due early Friday, starting with about an inch of snow followed by rain.

Because temperatures will still be below freezing, "there's a decent amount of icing potential," Kluber said.