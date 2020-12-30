$100 for mom who quit job to care for son

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Wilfred Hegg of Palatine.

Hegg wants to give the money to a woman he knows. Here is an excerpt of his story:

"(She) and her husband have three children. One child, who is just 3 years old, is severely handicapped and in the past year has gone through cancer therapy and only recently returned home. She had to quit her job because her son requires around the clock monitoring.

"The family is struggling financially as a result and any support they can get would be appreciated."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.