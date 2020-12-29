Snow quickly blankets suburbs with up to 9 inches expected, plus ice overnight

Snow quickly covered the suburbs Tuesday evening.

At least a couple of inches were seen in Northwest suburbs and reported in DuPage County and Fox Valley suburbs.

The snow is part of a winter storm that the National Weather Service warned could bring up to 9 inches of snow in some suburbs up north as well as dangerous ice and winds overnight.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that Westmont had 2.5 inches and St. Charles had 2 inches as of 6 p.m. ABC meteorologists said snow will be moderate to heavy at times, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, which will lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

The National Weather Service had expanded its winter storm warning for Tuesday afternoon and evening, adding northern Cook County.

In the Northwest suburbs, the weather service warned of heavy mixed precipitation, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, "locally higher," and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth or two-tenths of an inch.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph also are predicted.

"Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of sharply reduced visibility early to mid evening," the weather service warning said. It also warned "some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and wind gusts."

Heavy, wet snow may be difficult to shovel, too, the service said

In McHenry, Lake and Kane counties, the weather service is warning of up to 9 inches of snow.

"Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late this afternoon into this evening," the service said.

DuPage and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight.

Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.

At Chicago's airports, average delays were running under 15 minutes as of 6 p.m., ABC 7 reported. More than 140 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 72 flights have been canceled at Midway.

At the Hinsdale Oasis along the Illinois Tollway, heavy snow prompted many truckers to pull over and wait out the storm, with visibility is getting worse by the minute, ABC 7 reported.

"We have our full complement of crews out there preparing, doing last-minute checks of the snowplows, making sure they're all ready to go," said Maria Castaneda, spokesperson for Illinois Department of Transportation. "We have over 125,000 tons of salt in reserve. So we're definitely ready to be out there right now."

"This is probably the first major storm in a while, so even seasoned drivers who have been through many Chicago storms, it's time to be familiarizing yourself, getting used to that braking distance," Castaneda added. "One of the main things that we always tell people is, you know, and especially in the height of a snowstorm, if you don't need to be out there, then don't."

Road crews in Barrington were quickly deployed, salting and clearing the streets with an emphasis on the village's main arteries, ABC 7 reported. Barrington has about 12 trucks in its fleet.

Public Works Director Jeremie Lukowicz said their crews were ready for this months ago.

"Prior to winter even starting -- back in October, November -- we start checking all our machines, making sure everything is ready to be deployed," Lukowicz told ABC 7. "Having this occur overnight allows us to hopefully get everything clean before they have to head out the next morning."