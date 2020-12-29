Help for family after deadly house fire

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Laurel Dubowski of Carol Stream. She intends to give the money to a family who suffered unimaginable losses in a recent fire.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Her house was destroyed by a fire a couple days ago. Her husband, son and her parents who live with her escaped. She was rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition. But her two daughters, ages 5 and 8, died in the fire.

"This tragedy is unthinkable. We lost one daughter to a school shooting and cannot imagine losing two daughters like this. Our heart goes out to her whole family."

