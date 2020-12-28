Winter warning expanded, with as much as 9 inches of snow in some suburbs

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of the suburbs Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could make driving treacherous and potentially cause power outages. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

The National Weather Service expanded its winter storm warning for this afternoon and evening, adding northern Cook County and now predicting as much as 9 inches of snow in some northern suburbs, with ice danger as well.

In the Northwest suburbs, the weather service warned of heavy mixed precipitation, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, "locally higher," and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth or two-tenths of an inch.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph also are predicted.

"Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of sharply reduced visibility early to mid evening," the weather service warning said. It also warned "some power outages are possible due to the combined effects of wet snow accumulation, some icing, and wind gusts."

Heavy, wet snow may be difficult to shovel, too, the service said

In McHenry, Lake and Kane counties, the weather service is warning of up to 9 inches of snow.

"Plan on snow or slush and ice covered roads and periods of sharply reduced visibility, especially late this afternoon into this evening," the service said.

The warnings end at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

DuPage and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight.

Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.