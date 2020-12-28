Winter storm expected for parts of suburbs Tuesday
Snowfall is likely in some part of the suburbs Tuesday afternoon before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.
Several inches of snow is possible beginning late Tuesday afternoon, with the northwest part of the state likely to see the greatest effects, including parts of McHenry County.
Driving could become treacherous, they said.
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight and bring with it strong wind gusts that could result in power outages.
Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.