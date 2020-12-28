Winter storm expected for parts of suburbs Tuesday

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of the suburbs Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could make driving treacherous and potentially cause power outages. Daily Herald file photo/December 2009

Snowfall is likely in some part of the suburbs Tuesday afternoon before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

Several inches of snow is possible beginning late Tuesday afternoon, with the northwest part of the state likely to see the greatest effects, including parts of McHenry County.

Driving could become treacherous, they said.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight and bring with it strong wind gusts that could result in power outages.

Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.