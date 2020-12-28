 

Winter storm expected for parts of suburbs Tuesday

  • A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of the suburbs Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could make driving treacherous and potentially cause power outages.

    A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of the suburbs Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could make driving treacherous and potentially cause power outages. Daily Herald file photo/December 2009

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/28/2020 9:45 AM

Snowfall is likely in some part of the suburbs Tuesday afternoon before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

Several inches of snow is possible beginning late Tuesday afternoon, with the northwest part of the state likely to see the greatest effects, including parts of McHenry County.

 

Driving could become treacherous, they said.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight and bring with it strong wind gusts that could result in power outages.

Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 