Winter storm expected for parts of suburbs today
Snowfall is likely in some parts of the suburbs this afternoon before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.
Several inches of snow are possible beginning late Tuesday afternoon, with the northwest part of the region likely to see the larger totals, including parts of McHenry County.
Driving could become treacherous, according to the weather service.
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight and bring with it strong wind gusts that result in power outages.
Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.