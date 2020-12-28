Winter storm could bring as much as 5 inches of snow to the suburbs

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to parts of the suburbs Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could make driving treacherous and potentially cause power outages. Daily Herald file photo, 2009

Snowfall is likely in some parts of the suburbs this afternoon before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain by Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

Snow showers, which at times could heavy, should start late this afternoon, with the northwest part of the region likely to see the larger totals, including parts of McHenry County. The suburbs could see 1-5 inches of snow, with higher totals closer to the Wisconsin border.

Driving could become treacherous, according to the weather service.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are all expected to be moderately affected by the storm, which could turn to freezing rain overnight and bring with it strong wind gusts that result in power outages.

McHenry County will be under a winter storm warning starting at 3 p.m. today and ending at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Warmer weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday morning, diminishing the threat of icy roads throughout the day.