Watch: Video remembrance of notable deaths of 2020

We said goodbye to several notable suburban residents in 2020. They left indelible marks on their communities through impressive accomplishments and dedicated public service. The list includes local officials, and community, religious and business leaders. For sports fans worldwide, 2020 was sadly bookended by the deaths of two popular superstars -- basketball's Kobe Bryant, 41, and soccer's Diego Maradona,60. Among those killed along with Bryant in the helicopter crash was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, herself a promising athlete. Other revered figures who died included U.S. civil rights leader John Lewis, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and actors Chadwick Boseman, and Sean Connery. Many admirers of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg not only mourned her death, but deplored her replacement by a conservative, Amy Coney Barrett.