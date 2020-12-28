Lake County boy abducted from Christmas party reunited with grandmother

The child authorities say was abducted by his biological parents from a Christmas Day party near Mundelein is back with his legal guardian, Lake County officials said Monday.

Enrique Sanchez, 8, was reunited with his grandmother Sunday, two days after police say he was taken during a family gathering on the 26400 block of Route 83 in Fremont Township. His grandmother has been the boy's legal guardian since he was a year old, officials say.

In the meantime, his parents, Holly A. Adcox, 27, and Federico E. Sanchez, 30, appeared Monday in a Clark County, Indiana courtroom, where a judge ordered both held on $10,000 bond as they await trial on kidnapping charges there.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Lake County officials are discussing possible charges against the pair locally as well.

According to sheriff's police, Adcox took the boy from the family party at about 8 p.m. Friday. Adcox was a guest at the party, but did not have permission to take the boy, authorities said.

Detectives learned that she and the boy's father likely traveled to Sellersburg, Indiana and alerted authorities there. Police in Indiana later located the couple and Enrique at an area hotel.

In order for Adcox and Sanchez to be released from custody in Indiana, they will each need to post $10,000 in cash, according to a Clark County jail official. Both are due back before a Clark County judge Wednesday morning.