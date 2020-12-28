Feder: Christmas music lifts Lite FM to No. 1 in Chicago radio ratings

Nonstop holiday music once again catapulted iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM to the top spot in the latest Chicago radio ratings, Robert Feder writes.

Lite FM, marking its 20th year as "Chicago's Christmas Music Station," finished first overall -- as well as first in middays with Robin Rock and first in afternoons with Mick Lee -- in the Nielsen Audio survey released December 21.

Covering the four-week period from November 5 to December 2, the report included the first month of Lite FM's Christmas format, which began November 6. The station ranked sixth in the previous month's survey.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.