COVID-19 deaths surpass 16,000 as vaccines arrive at long-term care facilities

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being shipped to national pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens every day, while employees of those pharmacies began inoculating residents and workers of long-term care facilities in Illinois Monday. Associated Press

Illinois health officials announced today the state's death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 16,000.

State health officials reported 105 more COVID-19 deaths and another 4,453 new cases as national pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens begin vaccine inoculations of long-term care facility residents and workers today.

CVS officials said the chain has enough doses to provide vaccinations to 150,000 people throughout the state. Residents and workers at more than 900 skilled nursing homes and assisted living centers throughout Illinois will be serviced by CVS as part of the federal government's roll out of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state's death toll from the virus rose to 16,074, while 942,362 Illinois residents have now been infected since the outbreak began.

Hospitals around the state reported 4,243 patients being treated for the virus Sunday, 160 more than were hospitalized the day before. Of those hospitalized Sunday, 884 were in intensive care.

The state's case positivity rate now stands at 7.2%, based on a seven-day average. The rate rose slightly after several days of decline. The case positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed by the total tests processed over a rolling seven-day span.