$100 to help family in Sri Lanka
Posted12/26/2020 6:00 AM
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Bethany Snyder-Morse of Elk Grove Village.
Here is an excerpt of her story:
"Sharmi is 12 years old and lives with her mother and ailing grandmother in Sri Lanka. I write to her monthly through a nonprofit that gets 100% of any extra gift to the family. This would mean food for them for months. Her mother writes long letters about their lives. She would be astonished to receive this help."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.