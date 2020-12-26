$100 to help family in Sri Lanka

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Bethany Snyder-Morse of Elk Grove Village.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Sharmi is 12 years old and lives with her mother and ailing grandmother in Sri Lanka. I write to her monthly through a nonprofit that gets 100% of any extra gift to the family. This would mean food for them for months. Her mother writes long letters about their lives. She would be astonished to receive this help."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.