Waukegan firefighters battle three blazes over 36 hours

Four families from a nearby building were displaced as the result of the downtown Waukegan fire. Courtesy of the Waukegan Fire Department

Waukegan firefighters were busy on Christmas Eve and the early morning hours of Christmas Day, responding to three separate fires, including one that has temporarily closed a popular barbecue restaurant.

Fire and ice were their enemies as crews spent 36 hours keeping the flames at bay.

The first Christmas Eve fire took place at Hillary's BBQ Restaurant, at 2021 N. Lewis Ave., just before 1:30 a.m. Crews spotted heavy fire in the barbecue pit, extending into the chimney and the restaurant. Firefighters said the restaurant employees were working overnight preparing food for Christmas Eve when the blaze broke out. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $50,000, and the restaurant is expected to remain closed during the holidays.

Also on Christmas Eve, fire broke out at a home on the 2100 block of Ninth Parkway on the city's near southwest side. The fire was reported just after 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters said they discovered heavy fire in an attached single-car garage, extending into a breezeway and into the residence. The two homeowners and their dog were displaced, and the family received emergency assistance from the Red Cross.

A firefighter who slipped on the ice was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damages were estimated at $60,000.

In the early morning hours of Christmas Day, firefighters were called to a blaze at 18 S. Genesee St. in the city's downtown.

The three-story building is being razed as part of a city effort to eliminate problematic vacant structures, firefighters said.

All utilities were off in the building, and two of the floors had already been removed by the demolition company.

Firefighters said the partial demolition created some hidden areas. A heavy excavator was called in to help provide firefighters with access.

Water damage from fighting the fire also forced evacuation of the two-story, mixed-use building to the south of the building. Four families, with a total of 12 people, were displaced as a result. They received emergency assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were suffered.

The cause of the fire, which required the labor of approximately 50 firefighters and more than six hours to extinguish it, is still under investigation.