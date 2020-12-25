Man dies in fire at Elgin townhouse

A man died in an Elgin townhouse fire Friday afternoon, according to an Elgin fire official.

Elgin fire Battalion Chief Joseph VanDorpe said the fire on the 1200 block of Bradley Circle started just after 2 p.m.

VanDorpe said neighbors told firefighters someone was in one of the four units.

While crews were searching, "they did find the victim relatively quick, but unfortunately he did not survive his injuries from the fire," VanDorpe said.

The man has not been identified, but VanDorpe said he was in his 70s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no other injuries. VanDorpe said there was smoke damage to the adjoining unit.