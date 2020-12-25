Car stolen from Elmhurst found; but dog still missing

A dog that was left inside a car stolen in Elmhurst is still missing after the vehicle was found Thursday on the West Side of Chicago.

The driver of the stolen car told Chicago police officers that he traded five bags of crack cocaine for the car in Chicago, Elmhurst police said in a statement.

The dog is still missing, but was last seen Tuesday inside the car in CPD's 11th District on the West Side.

The 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stolen Tuesday after its owner left the keys inside it at the At Home parking lot, at 265 Route 83 in Elmhurst, police said.

A tan female Terrier-Shih tzu mix named Zoey was inside the car at the time of the 9:50 a.m. theft, police said.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.